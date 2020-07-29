Fire destroys Montana Mike’s Steakhouse in Des Moines, staff and customers safe

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - An investigation is underway following a fire that destroyed Montana Mike’s Steakhouse in northeast Des Moines.

Crews responded to the fire around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday. They used three ladders to dump thousands of gallons of water on the flames.

“Ideally we would rather be inside doing an offensive attack, but since it already went through the roof it’s not safe to be inside,” Firefighter Lt. Rick Thomas said.

Nineteen customers and four employees made it out of the restaurant safely. The fire department says the building is a total loss.

Officials said it could take days to figure out it started because it’s not safe to go inside the structure.

