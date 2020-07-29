Dubuque’s Jule transit buses to require facial coverings

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A northeastern Iowa city’s bus service will require its riders to use facial coverings starting in early August, according to city officials.

The Jule public transportation system in Dubuque will require the use of masks, scarves, bandanas, or handkerchiefs over the nose and mouth beginning on Monday, August 3. The coverings must be able to remain in place over the face without the use of a person’s hands and are only required for riders over the age of 2 years old. Masks will be provided for riders who do not have one, according to transit officials.

Officials said that persons who are unable to wear a face mask for some reason should contact the transit office to discuss accommodations. Otherwise, service will be refused to those who choose not to wear an approved facial covering.

Bus drivers are already wearing masks, among other cleanliness precautions the service has taken to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

The policy will stay in place until officials rescind it.

