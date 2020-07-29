Dubuque man pleads guilty after distributing opioids that caused three deaths

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from Dubuque pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge on Wednesday, relating to incidents that led to the death of three people, according to prosecutors.

Travis Gordon Jones, 38, pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiring to distribute controlled substances near a protected location resulting in death. The conviction will carry a minimum sentence of 20 years in federal prison, along with a $2,000,000 fine and supervised release for life. Jones could face a maximum of life in prison. There is no parole in the federal prison system.

The charge stemmed from three incidents in April and May 2019, where Jones and others worked together to distribute opioids, including his personally selling heroin, fentanyl, and valeryl fentanyl. Prosecutors said the drugs led to overdose deaths of the three people to whom he distributed them.

The third incident took place on May 27, 2019, when Jones provided what was said to be heroin to three others. Those three then used the drug at a hotel in Dubuque, causing one of the people to overdose. The other two people, Jackie Birch and her boyfriend, Mateusz Syryjczyk, initially did not call for emergency medical services, but instead provided CPR on occasion to keep the third person temporarily alive. They later died.

Birch and Syryjczyk are awaiting sentencing on other charges.

Jones will be sentenced at a later date.

