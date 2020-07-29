Driscoll dazzles in state debut, Williamsburg knocks out Algona 3-1

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Williamsburg Raiders hadn’t been to the state tournament since 2002 but thanks to some timely hitting and great pitching by freshman Peyton Driscoll, they are headed to the 3A semifinal after defeating Algona 3-1.

“The bigger the spot, the better she is,” said head coach Adam Berte.

Driscoll pitched a complete game, allowing just one run that came from a solo home run in the sixth inning, striking out nine batters.

Driscoll said she tried to stick to her routine as much as possible this morning and that it it didn’t hit her that she was pitching in a state quarterfinal game until the team bus entered the facility.

“On the way here, just talking to the teammates, getting ready to walk in and seeing all these teams and the fans and everybody is competing for one thing and thats the state title,” Driscoll said.

“I was nervous but it was a good nervous.”

The Raiders struck first with two runs in the third inning after Charley Geguzis laid down a bust, scoring Aubray Walters from third base. Jill Holub then brought home an RBI while grounding out to the shortstop.

The third and final run was thanks to a line-drive from Megan Lamparek that bounced off the wall in centerfield.

Williamsburg advances to the 3A semifinal and will face off with #2 Davenport Assumption on Wednesday at 3:00 p.m.

