Dallas Center-Grimes knocks out Benton Community in pitchers dual

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dallas Center-Grimes Mustangs defeated the Benton Community Bobcats 1-0 on Tuesday afternoon to advance to the 3A semifinal round. Bobcat pitcher Cade Timmerman tossed six innings, allowing one earned run and three hits. The Bobcats struggles against Mustang pitcher Logan Smith, who threw a complete game allowing just one hit.

Benton finishes their season with a 13-12 record.

