CRCSD discuss “Return to Learn” plans

By Brian Tabick
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After surveying parents and staff, the Cedar Rapids School District unveiled its “Return to Learn” plans on Tuesday.

The plans were similar to that of which it originally released.

The district wants to get classes sized down to at least 20 students per one teacher with the hope of getting it down to 12-15 students. Elementary and middle school students will return to in-person learning every day, but there will be less mixing between kids and teachers. The middle school plans will look different from school-to-school and some might be taught by a virtual teacher with an adult in the room. High school students will only go to school two or three times a week. Classes will run 80 minutes long in person instead of 40 minutes. All families have the option to go fully online. High school and middle school students can use the district’s existing Cedar Rapids Virtual Academy. The superintendent explained why a classroom, school, or whole district might decide to go all online.

“With recommendations from the department of public health, if there is an outbreak of COVID 19 that is related to the district or it started after the school year begins, we would go back and look at the plans,” said Superintendent Noreen Bush.

Classrooms will also look very different. The district has purchased sanitizing stations that will be throughout the schools as well as decals and signage. The district said it will also be looking at how to social distancing in the classroom such as staggering desks and limiting the timing of people in common areas.

