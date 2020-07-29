COVID-19 cases in Iowa surpass 43,000 Wednesday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 457 more COVID-19 cases and six more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on July 29, the state’s data is showing a total of 43,195 COVID-19 cases and 844 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 5,146 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 463,934 since the pandemic began.

There are currently a total of 246 patients hospitalized with the virus, with 23 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 76 are in the ICU and 32 are on ventilators.

