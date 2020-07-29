Advertisement

City of Cedar Rapids says it’ll work with Advocates for Social Justice, but group and its supporters call for a greater role in developing citizen review board

By Mary Green
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Cedar Rapids said Tuesday that getting opinions from people of color will be critical as it establishes a citizen review board as it promised.

But 11 people told city council members during their meeting Tuesday that’s not enough, and that the Advocates for Social Justice, a Black Lives Matter group in Cedar Rapids, should have a seat at the table during those talks.

“Please reengage with Advocates for Social Justice. Heed their recommendations,” Brianna Young of Cedar Rapids said during the virtual city council meeting.

“I would behoove this city to have the ASJ heavily involved,” Cedar Rapids resident Chad Cooper echoed.

“There’s no other group of folks that are more committed to making sure that this process is done right than the group from ASJ,” Lindsey Ellickson added during the meeting.

The creation of the board has become a flashpoint between the city and the Advocates for Social Justice, who listed the board’s establishment as one of their seven demands related to criminal justice reform.

On Tuesday, the City of Cedar Rapids said the Advocates for Social Justice will play a role in this process, but Assistant Director of Community Development & Planning Bill Michael said the group will be one of many diverse voices needed to contribute to this work.

“We need to and will amplify voices from those most impacted in minority groups, and we’re looking for diverse age ranges and experiences within those groups,” Michael said.

Michael and Community Development & Planning Director Jennifer Pratt gave a presentation to council members on the public engagement process to develop the citizen review board.

They said city staff will get public input on how the board should work over the next two months before presenting the results of that feedback and making their recommendations to the council on Sept. 22.

“We will be putting out a survey at the end of this month, conducting focus groups, research, as I’ve mentioned, and having discussions with key stakeholders,” Michael said.

But the Advocates for Social Justice said they don’t just want to be a contributor — they want to be the city’s partner on this.

“We didn’t just come with an ad hoc idea,” Advocates for Social Justice member Anthony Arrington said. “We’ve done research, we put time and effort in, and we believe we ought to be leading this effort alongside our city officials.”

The Advocates put that research and work into a brief with 11 recommendations for the citizen review board, which they released Monday.

The group developed it after conducting research into already established citizens review boards across the country and their practices, along with interviews with people it characterized as “leading experts with experience in developing and overseeing CRBs,” including the general counsel to the City of Oakland Police Commission and leaders from the NAACP and the National Association for Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement, or NACOLE.

They said city staff repeating that work is wasting time.

“It is frustrating to keep hearing, ‘Wait, we’re working on it. Wait. Wait.’ How long must we wait?” asked Dedric Doolin, the branch president of the Cedar Rapids NAACP.

The Advocates sent their recommendations to the council on Monday, but no council members mentioned the recommendations at Tuesday’s meeting.

Pratt said her department would be meeting with the Advocates for Social Justice regularly during this process and that the group would assist them in previewing the surveys and focus groups they plan to conduct.

Council member Ashley Vanorny, who has voiced her support for the Advocates for Social Justice and was the only council member to attend their forum on July 18, encouraged Cedar Rapids residents to give their input, which they can submit on the city’s website.

“It’s really important that we try to cast as wide a net as possible to make sure that we hear from everybody who has had those interactions that might have a voice to share,” she said.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Iowa City Schools would like to start after Labor Day

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Iowa City Community School District would like to start classes two weeks later and completely virtually.

Local

CRCSD discuss “Return to Learn” plans

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brian Tabick
CRCSD discuss “Return to Learn” plans

News

Iowa City police search for missing teen

Updated: 1 hour ago
Iowa City Police are searching for 16-year-old Ysidra Shaw who has been missing since 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Our Town

Sullvan’s jewel box bank in downtown Grinnell a piece of history

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jay Greene
The people who live in Our Town Grinnell are incredibly proud of the town's history. Many stories of the town are preserved in its buildings.

Latest News

Local

Two injured in home explosion in Dubuque County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Two people were hurt when an explosion took place at a rural Dubuque County home on Tuesday, according to authorities.

News

Our Town: Grinnell's historic bank building a jewel of the Midwest

Updated: 5 hours ago
KCRG TV9's Jay Greene shows one building the makes Grinnell a jewel of the Midwest.

News

Iowa State makes schedule change for football

Updated: 5 hours ago
Iowa State's football program added a new opponent to its schedule.

News

Grocery stores push back as suspension of bottle returns lifted

Updated: 5 hours ago
Grocers are pushing back after a resumption of requiring returns for bottle deposit-eligible containers in Iowa, citing health concerns.

Iowa

Inmate from Linn County dies after infection with coronavirus

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By the Associated Press
The Corrections Department announced the death of another inmate who was infected with the coronavirus.

Local

Johnson County Board of Health weighs recommending an ordinance requiring face coverings

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Aaron Scheinblum
The Johnson County Board of Health discussed potentially making it mandatory for people to wear a face covering inside the county Thursday evening.