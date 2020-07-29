Advertisement

Chance of isolated storms this afternoon

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect a warm afternoon, but look out for isolated storms later this afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s across the area. The highest chance of seeing isolated storms will be in our central and southern zones but could easily pop up anywhere across the area.

Scattered showers possible overnight, again mainly in the southern half of our area. Lows will be in the mid-60s.

Going into tomorrow, highs will be in the low to mid-80s again. Scattered showers are possible, mainly south of I-80 during the first half of the day. By the late afternoon on Thursday, everyone should be dry. Everyone else can expect partly to mostly cloudy.

Generally dry throughout the rest of the forecast, with highs ranging from the upper 70s to mid-80s.

