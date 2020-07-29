Advertisement

Cedar Falls ends season in quarterfinal round, falls to Johnston 11-7

Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Falls Tigers fell to the Johnston Dragons 11-7 on Wednesday afternoon in the 4A quarterfinal round. With the win, the Dragons advance to the semifinal round while the Tigers close their season at 7-2.

“I’m not sure one person in the state probably in 4A had us in the state tournament when the season started,” said Cedar Falls head coach Brett Williams. “Most definitely after sitting for two weeks. We battled a great Johnston team and they are here every year for a reason, and we want to get to that point where we are battling every single year down here.”

The Tigers improbable run to state came after the team didn’t play for over two weeks following a positive COVID-19 test by a team-member. The Tigers then upset Western Dubuque and Kennedy to clinch a spot in the quarterfinal round.

The Dragons proved to be too much to handle offensively, scoring in every inning and jumping out to a 6-0 lead after the first three innings. The Tiger showed no quit, rallying back thanks to a Connor Woods’ bases-clearing double to cut the deficit in half. Every Tiger comeback attempt was answered by the Dragons who now advance to take on the two-time defending champion Urbandale J-Hawks in the semifinal round.

