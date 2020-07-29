Breasia Terrell’s cousin printing masks and t-shirts to help spread her photo

ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS (WQAD) - The family of a 10-year-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert in Iowa says it’s working to make sure no one forgets her face.

Breasia Terrell, of Davenport, went missing on July 10th. Investigators say she spent the previous night at an apartment with her half brother and his father, 47-year-old Henry Dinkins.

Investigators have called Dinkins a person of interest in Terrell’s case. He is in custody for a sex offender registry violation. He is not facing charges related to Terrell’s disappearance.

Terrell’s cousin Shay Tate Moore is now designing and printing t-shirts from her home studio. She is also making masks that have Breasia’s face on them.

“Trying to keep us uplifted in a time that it’s not really even able to be uplifted,” Moore said. “So, that’s my thing. You know, we just want Breasia found. That’s it. And it’s very hard because it’s like we’re not getting anywhere.”

Children’s shirts cost $10 and adult shirts go for $15. The family said the money helps to support them right now.

There is a $13,500 reward for information which leads to the child’s whereabouts.

See the full story on WQAD’s website.

Copyright 2020 WQAD. All rights reserved.