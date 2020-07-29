Advertisement

August looks to start with below-average temperatures

Temperature Outlook for August 6 -12.
Temperature Outlook for August 6 -12.(KCRG)
By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Normally, as we start the month of August, temperatures are in the low 80s, and on record is one of our hotter months during the year.

This year, at least for the first week of the new month, the Climate Prediction Center is showing a chance of below normal temperatures through August 12. This aligns with our 9-Day forecast, where we are forecasting high temperatures in the upper 70s over the next week.

But if you like warmer weather, the monthly outlook from the Climate Predication Center is showing a higher chance of warmer temperatures throughout the whole month of August.

Temperatures Outlook for the month of August.
Temperatures Outlook for the month of August.(KCRG)

