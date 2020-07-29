Advertisement

Altercation between inmate, staff at Fort Madison prison

A cell block at the new Iowa State Penitentiary seen during a tour for Iowa legislators in Fort Madison on Friday, January 23, 2015. (KCRG-TV9)
A cell block at the new Iowa State Penitentiary seen during a tour for Iowa legislators in Fort Madison on Friday, January 23, 2015. (KCRG-TV9)(KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCRG) - An inmate at a southeast Iowa state prison allegedly attacked one of the corrections officers working there on Tuesday, according to officials.

At around 7:10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 29, an inmate at the Iowa State Penitentiary allegedly refused to stop advancing toward one of the officers who was handing out medications, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections. The officer used pepper spray on the inmate, which failed to stop the advance. Officials said the inmate hit the officer with closed fists, until the officer and others were able to restrain them.

The officer returned to duty after the incident. The inmate did not suffer significant injuries, according to state officials.

The incident is under investigation.

