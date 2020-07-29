Altercation between inmate, staff at Fort Madison prison

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCRG) - An inmate at a southeast Iowa state prison allegedly attacked one of the corrections officers working there on Tuesday, according to officials.

At around 7:10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 29, an inmate at the Iowa State Penitentiary allegedly refused to stop advancing toward one of the officers who was handing out medications, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections. The officer used pepper spray on the inmate, which failed to stop the advance. Officials said the inmate hit the officer with closed fists, until the officer and others were able to restrain them.

The officer returned to duty after the incident. The inmate did not suffer significant injuries, according to state officials.

The incident is under investigation.

