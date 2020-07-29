After rainfall ends, great weather will take us through the end of the month

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A frontal boundary, moving slowly south, is the focus for shower and storm activity. The front moves into northern Missouri bringing an end to the rainfall chances. Beautiful weather moves in with lower dew points through Saturday. Highs in the lower 80s with lows near 60 continue. A cold front passes across the state on Sunday reinforcing a cooler air mass for early next week.

