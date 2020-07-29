Advertisement

After rainfall ends, great weather will take us through the end of the month

By Joe Winters
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A frontal boundary, moving slowly south, is the focus for shower and storm activity. The front moves into northern Missouri bringing an end to the rainfall chances. Beautiful weather moves in with lower dew points through Saturday. Highs in the lower 80s with lows near 60 continue. A cold front passes across the state on Sunday reinforcing a cooler air mass for early next week.

