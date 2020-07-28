Advertisement

Wisconsin, Nebraska among 4 states added to Chicago quarantine order

Lights illuminate the downtown Chicago skyline Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Chicago.
Lights illuminate the downtown Chicago skyline Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Chicago.(Kiichiro Sato | AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
By the Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago added Missouri, Wisconsin, Nebraska, and North Dakota to the list of states where people who are traveling to the city must quarantine for two weeks.

Meanwhile, Illinois learned Tuesday that its own residents must do the same when they travel to New York, New Jersey or Connecticut. Chicago officials issued the quarantine order in early July.

Iowa was added to the list of states in mid-July.

Initially, it applied to travelers from 15 states but has been updated weekly based on increasing numbers of confirmed cases of the coronavirus. The latest expansion announced Tuesday brings the total number of affected states to 22.

Illinois was one of three states that were added to the joint quarantine list maintained by New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

