Winterset scores early, holds off West Delaware rally

By Michael OBrien
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Winterset Huskies defeated the West Delaware Hawks 7-4 on Monday afternoon in Fort Dodge. With the win, the Huskies advance to the 4A semifinal round and will face Dallas Center-Grimes.

The Huskies jumped out in front 6-0 in the first two innings and then added their seventh and final run in the third. D

Down 7-1, the Hawks rallied with three runs in the seventh inning but the comeback attempt was stopped short as a runner on first base was called out due to leaving first base too early.

West Delaware ends their season with a 21-5 record.

