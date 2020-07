DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The West Lyon Wildcats scored nine runs in a matter of two innings which paved the way for a 13-3 victory over Mid-Prairie on Monday afternoon. With the victory, West Lyon advances to the 2A semifinal round and will take on the defending champion Van Meter Bulldogs.

Mid-Prairie ends their season with a 15-4 record.

