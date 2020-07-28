Wartburg College offering tuition-free fifth year to current students

WAVERLY, Iowa (KCRG) - A private college in northeast Iowa is offering its current students an extra year at no tuition cost in the wake of disruptions caused by the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

Wartburg College President Darrel Colson made the announcement on Monday afternoon about the offer, which would allow full-time students during the 2020-2021 academic year the opportunity to enroll for a fifth year. The goal, Colson said, was to allow students to “get the full Wartburg experience,” particularly with activities outside of the classroom that have been subject to greater disruptions.

“Because the pandemic has interrupted so many of our normal activities, we want to ensure that our graduates receive the full benefit of a Wartburg education,” Colson said, in a statement. “Offering free tuition for a fifth year seems to fit the bill; students can return for another semester or year to complete any activity they feel as if they left unfinished.”

The school, like many others, shifted to online-only learning after the onset of the spread of COVID-19. Other extra-curricular activities were also canceled.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.