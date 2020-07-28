Advertisement

Wartburg College offering tuition-free fifth year to current students

The Wartburg College campus in Waverly on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
The Wartburg College campus in Waverly on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.(KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAVERLY, Iowa (KCRG) - A private college in northeast Iowa is offering its current students an extra year at no tuition cost in the wake of disruptions caused by the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

Wartburg College President Darrel Colson made the announcement on Monday afternoon about the offer, which would allow full-time students during the 2020-2021 academic year the opportunity to enroll for a fifth year. The goal, Colson said, was to allow students to “get the full Wartburg experience,” particularly with activities outside of the classroom that have been subject to greater disruptions.

“Because the pandemic has interrupted so many of our normal activities, we want to ensure that our graduates receive the full benefit of a Wartburg education,” Colson said, in a statement. “Offering free tuition for a fifth year seems to fit the bill; students can return for another semester or year to complete any activity they feel as if they left unfinished.”

The school, like many others, shifted to online-only learning after the onset of the spread of COVID-19. Other extra-curricular activities were also canceled.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Wisconsin, Nebraska among 4 states added to Chicago quarantine order

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By the Associated Press
Chicago added Missouri, Wisconsin, Nebraska, and North Dakota to the list of states where people who are traveling to the city must quarantine for two weeks.

Local

Hy-Vee will offer drive-up flu shots this fall

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A major Iowa-based grocery retailer will be offering an alternative way to receive the vaccination against influenza during the upcoming fall season, according to an announcement on Tuesday.

News

Former Iowa Hawkeye basketball player Joel Novak died Sunday at the age of 80

Updated: 2 hours ago
Former Iowa Hawkeye basketball player Joel Novak died Sunday at the age of 80.

News

Firefighters investigating fire at Coralville Hotel

Updated: 2 hours ago
Investigators in eastern Iowa are trying to figure out what caused a fire this morning at a Coralville Hotel. It happened at the Days Inn on the 700 block of 1st Avenue.

Latest News

Iowa

Head-on car accident in Grundy County injures 4, including 2 children

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Iowa State patrol is investigating a head-on car accident that injured four people, including two children.

Iowa

Iowa warns of random seed packages in mail

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Adam Carros
People are getting seed packets in the mail without ordering them, causing fears it could be an invasive species.

Iowa

Boating accident on Lake Delhi leaves a man unconscious

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating a boating accident on Lake Delhi that left a man unconscious.

Iowa

University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics’ earns 2 spots in top 10 of the country’s best programs

Updated: 3 hours ago
A U.S. News & World Report ranked two of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics’ specialty programs among the country’s top 10 best programs of their kind.

Iowa

University of Iowa men’s basketball team pauses workouts after two test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
The University of Iowa’s men’s basketball team paused workouts on Tuesday for 14 days in response to two of its players testing positive for COVID-19.

Iowa

253 COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths reported in Iowa Tuesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 253 more COVID-19 cases and nine more death in Iowa over the last 24 hours.