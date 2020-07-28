Advertisement

University of Iowa men’s basketball team pauses workouts after two test positive for COVID-19

Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa’s men’s basketball team paused workouts on Tuesday for 14 days in response to two of its players testing positive for COVID-19.

The positive test results came on Monday, July 27.

The University of Iowa’s Athletic department is following its protocol and contact tracing procedures by pausing the workouts and isolating the players who tested positive.

Additionally, anyone who may have come in contact with the players will quarantine as well.

