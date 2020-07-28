University of Iowa men’s basketball team pauses workouts after two test positive for COVID-19

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa’s men’s basketball team paused workouts on Tuesday for 14 days in response to two of its players testing positive for COVID-19.

The positive test results came on Monday, July 27.

The University of Iowa’s Athletic department is following its protocol and contact tracing procedures by pausing the workouts and isolating the players who tested positive.

Additionally, anyone who may have come in contact with the players will quarantine as well.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.