Advertisement

University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics’ earns 2 spots in top 10 of the country’s best programs

The exterior of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City in an undated file photo. (KCRG File)
The exterior of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City in an undated file photo. (KCRG File)(KCRG)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A U.S. News & World Report ranked two of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics’ specialty programs among the country’s top 10 best programs of their kind.

The report ranked UIHC’s ophthalmology program at number 6, and ear, nose and throat at number 7.

Cancer and gynecology also ranked in the top 50, landing at 41 and 34 respectively.

The annual best hospitals rankings are intended to help patients make informed decisions about where to receive treatment for conditions, or where to go for elective procedures.

U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers across the country for the list.

The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics was the only Iowa hospital to earn a spot in the top 50.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Boating accident on Lake Delhi leaves a man unconscious

Updated: moments ago
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating a boating accident on Lake Delhi that left a man unconscious.

Iowa

University of Iowa men’s basketball team pauses workouts after two test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 39 minutes ago
The University of Iowa’s men’s basketball team paused workouts on Tuesday for 14 days in response to two of its players testing positive for COVID-19.

Iowa

253 COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths reported in Iowa Tuesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 253 more COVID-19 cases and nine more death in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

Iowa

Former Hawkeye basketball star, Joel Novak, dies at 80

Updated: 2 hours ago
Former Hawkeye Joel Novak died on Sunday at the age of 80.

Latest News

Iowa

Hy-Vee handing out 3 million face masks

Updated: 3 hours ago
Hy-vee has kicked off its campaign to hand out three million free face masks to customers. The new initiative is called “Mask It Up to Shut COVID Down. It’s Your Choice.”

News

Trump administration asks FCC to regulate tech companies

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Trump Administration has formally asked the Federal Communications Commission to develop regulations for tech platforms.

News

Hy-Vee handing out 3 million face masks

Updated: 3 hours ago
Hy-vee has kicked off its campaign to hand out 3 million free face masks to customers.

Iowa

Iowa Department of Human Services reconsiders changes to foster care guidelines

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Iowa Department of Human Services has put a pause on moving forward with a list of new regulations for foster care families.

News

Iowa DHS reconsidering changes to foster care guidelines

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Iowa Department of Human Services has put a pause on moving forward with a list of new regulations for foster care families.

News

Indiana becomes latest state to issue statewide mask mandate

Updated: 4 hours ago
Indiana is the latest state to issue a statewide mask mandate which is now in effect.