University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics’ earns 2 spots in top 10 of the country’s best programs

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A U.S. News & World Report ranked two of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics’ specialty programs among the country’s top 10 best programs of their kind.

The report ranked UIHC’s ophthalmology program at number 6, and ear, nose and throat at number 7.

Cancer and gynecology also ranked in the top 50, landing at 41 and 34 respectively.

The annual best hospitals rankings are intended to help patients make informed decisions about where to receive treatment for conditions, or where to go for elective procedures.

U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers across the country for the list.

The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics was the only Iowa hospital to earn a spot in the top 50.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.