Three people involved in two-vehicle crash in Marion

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A two-vehicle crash along Iowa Highway 100 in Marion caused traffic disruptions for about an hour on Tuesday, law enforcement officials said.

At around 1:40 p.m., the Marion Police Department and other agencies were sent to a report of a crash at the intersection of Highway 100 and South 31st Street. Officers located two sport-utility vehicles at the location reported, with one of them disabled in a lane of eastbound traffic on Highway 100.

Police believe that a Honda CR-V was southbound on 31st Street and collided with the side of a Ford Edge that was traveling eastbound. The Ford ended up in a ditch on the south side of the highway.

Three people were involved in the crash, all of which were treated at the site but turned down any further medical assistance. Both vehicles were sufficiently damaged to require towing from the scene.

The driver of the Honda was cited for failure to yield.

Marion Fire and Rescue and Area Ambulance Service assisted in the emergency response.

