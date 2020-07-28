Advertisement

Three people involved in two-vehicle crash in Marion

A fire truck blocks the right lane of traffic on eastbound Iowa Highway 100 in Marion on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. A white Honda CR-V sits in the right lane in front of the fire truck following a crash in the early afternoon.
A fire truck blocks the right lane of traffic on eastbound Iowa Highway 100 in Marion on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. A white Honda CR-V sits in the right lane in front of the fire truck following a crash in the early afternoon.(Courtesy: Marion Police Department)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A two-vehicle crash along Iowa Highway 100 in Marion caused traffic disruptions for about an hour on Tuesday, law enforcement officials said.

At around 1:40 p.m., the Marion Police Department and other agencies were sent to a report of a crash at the intersection of Highway 100 and South 31st Street. Officers located two sport-utility vehicles at the location reported, with one of them disabled in a lane of eastbound traffic on Highway 100.

Police believe that a Honda CR-V was southbound on 31st Street and collided with the side of a Ford Edge that was traveling eastbound. The Ford ended up in a ditch on the south side of the highway.

Three people were involved in the crash, all of which were treated at the site but turned down any further medical assistance. Both vehicles were sufficiently damaged to require towing from the scene.

The driver of the Honda was cited for failure to yield.

Marion Fire and Rescue and Area Ambulance Service assisted in the emergency response.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Three charged with meth-related crimes after multi-city investigation

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Three people were charged with federal drug crimes after an investigation that saw search warrants executed in multiple Iowa cities, according to prosecutors.

National

Wisconsin, Nebraska among 4 states added to Chicago quarantine order

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By the Associated Press
Chicago added Missouri, Wisconsin, Nebraska, and North Dakota to the list of states where people who are traveling to the city must quarantine for two weeks.

Local

Hy-Vee will offer drive-up flu shots this fall

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A major Iowa-based grocery retailer will be offering an alternative way to receive the vaccination against influenza during the upcoming fall season, according to an announcement on Tuesday.

Local

Wartburg College offering tuition-free fifth year to current students

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A private college in northeast Iowa is offering its current students an extra year at no tuition cost in the wake of disruptions caused by the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

News

Former Iowa Hawkeye basketball player Joel Novak died Sunday at the age of 80

Updated: 3 hours ago
Former Iowa Hawkeye basketball player Joel Novak died Sunday at the age of 80.

News

Firefighters investigating fire at Coralville Hotel

Updated: 4 hours ago
Investigators in eastern Iowa are trying to figure out what caused a fire this morning at a Coralville Hotel. It happened at the Days Inn on the 700 block of 1st Avenue.

Iowa

Head-on car accident in Grundy County injures 4, including 2 children

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Iowa State patrol is investigating a head-on car accident that injured four people, including two children.

Iowa

Iowa warns of random seed packages in mail

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Adam Carros
People are getting seed packets in the mail without ordering them, causing fears it could be an invasive species.

Iowa

Boating accident on Lake Delhi leaves a man unconscious

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating a boating accident on Lake Delhi that left a man unconscious.

Iowa

University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics’ earns 2 spots in top 10 of the country’s best programs

Updated: 4 hours ago
A U.S. News & World Report ranked two of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics’ specialty programs among the country’s top 10 best programs of their kind.