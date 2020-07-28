Advertisement

Three charged with meth-related crimes after multi-city investigation

(MGN)
(MGN)(KMVT)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Three people were charged with federal drug crimes after an investigation that saw search warrants executed in multiple Iowa cities, according to prosecutors.

On July 27 and 28, law enforcement agencies executed search warrants in both federal district court jurisdictions as part of an investigation into methamphetamine in those areas related to incidents between January 2019 and July 2020. A total of 12 warrants were issued for locations in Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Roland, and Marshalltown.

As a result of the investigation, Bobbey Dean Robey, Travis Charles Werkmeister, and Genaro Aguilar Lemus were arrested and charged with methamphetamine trafficking. They made initial appearances in the federal court for the Northern District of Iowa. If convicted, they could face a maximum of life in prison along with fines.

Local, state, and federal authorities coordinated in the course of the investigation.

