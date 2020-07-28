State auditor releases survey on the effects on the privatization of Medicaid

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The state auditor’s office released a report showing a small majority of health care providers surveyed believed privatization of Medicaid had a negative effect on their quality of care.

The report said a simple majority of health care providers surveyed, 51.5%, said privatization had a negative effect on the quality of care patients received. 54% of respondents said privatization had a negative effect on access to care as well.

According to the report, 53.9% of the respondents said they were either extremely dissatisfied with the timely and accurate payment for services. Hospitals overwhelmingly, at 82.9% said they were either extremely dissatisfied or dissatisfied with the timely and accurate payment for services.

According to the report, over 2,500 providers were surveyed. The state auditor’s office said it is 95% certain the answers in the survey would fall between 3% points lower and higher. For example, if 60% of those surveyed took a particular position, then 57-63% would take that position with a survey of every single provider.

In 2016, then-Governor Terry Branstad oversaw the transition of the program to privatization. He said it would save money, improve access, and improve the quality of care.

