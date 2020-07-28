Advertisement

One killed in Fayette County crash involving car, motorcycle

Samuel Clarkson was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased by the Washington County Coroner.
Samuel Clarkson was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased by the Washington County Coroner.(Public Domain Pictures)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST UNION, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was killed and another injured in a two-vehicle accident in northeast Iowa on Friday.

At around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, July 27, the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of a crash at the intersection of Juniper Road and Great River Road, north of West Union.

Deputies believe that a 1996 Ford F-150 was traveling southbound on Juniper Road, while a 2019 Triumph motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Great River Road. The motorcycle apparently did not stop at a stop sign in the intersection. As a result, the truck collided with the side of the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, Bruce Bullemer, 67, of Savage, Minnesota, was pinned under the truck in the ditch and killed. The driver of the pickup was injured and taken to a local hospital in a personal vehicle.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and West Union Fire and EMS assisted in the emergency response.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

I9 Investigations

Fact Check: Greenfield ad throws punches at Sen. Ernst’s campaign financing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ethan Stein
This time we’re putting Theresa Greenfield’s newest attack ad through our TV9 Fact Checker. This ad is directly from her campaign.

Iowa

State auditor releases survey on the effects on the privatization of Medicaid

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ethan Stein
The report says a small majority of health care providers, 51.5%, surveyed said privatization had a negative effect on the quality of care patients received. 54% of respondents said privatization had a negative effect on access to care as well.

Iowa

Casinos, sports books, see big boom in bets now that professional sports start to resume

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Aaron Scheinblum
Under a full schedule, people in Iowa bet millions of dollars each month on sports- but that has taken a major hit in recent months.

News

Fact Check: Greenfield ad goes after Ernst campaign contributions

Updated: 1 hours ago
Theresa Greenfield's campaign takes punches at Sen. Joni Ernst's record of accepting contributions. The I9 Fact Check team takes a look at the claims.

Latest News

News

Our Town: Grinnell home to various public art pieces

Updated: 2 hours ago
One of the things you'll notice around Grinnell is a plethora of art pieces.

News

State auditor's survey of healthcare providers showed lower quality of care on Medicaid transition

Updated: 2 hours ago
Iowa Auditor Rob Sand released the results of a report on the transition to privatized Medicaid in the state.

News

Return of sports a welcome sight for Iowa's fledgling sports gambling business

Updated: 2 hours ago
After months without many popular sports where gambling took a major hit, owners of sportsbooks are glad for play to resume.

News

Our Town: How local businesses support each other in Grinnell

Updated: 2 hours ago
KCRG-TV9's Jay Greene interviews Rachel Kinnick, the director of the local chamber of commerce, about the tight-knit business community in Grinnell.

News

Analyzing the possibilities that could have led to Cedar Rapids building issues

Updated: 2 hours ago
An engineer discusses what causes the partial collapse of buildings as they age.

Sports

Midwest Conference cancels fall sports, Missouri Valley delays some

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Scott Saville
Two college sports conferences made major announcements impacting fall sports for certain schools in eastern Iowa due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.