One killed in Fayette County crash involving car, motorcycle

WEST UNION, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was killed and another injured in a two-vehicle accident in northeast Iowa on Friday.

At around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, July 27, the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of a crash at the intersection of Juniper Road and Great River Road, north of West Union.

Deputies believe that a 1996 Ford F-150 was traveling southbound on Juniper Road, while a 2019 Triumph motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Great River Road. The motorcycle apparently did not stop at a stop sign in the intersection. As a result, the truck collided with the side of the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, Bruce Bullemer, 67, of Savage, Minnesota, was pinned under the truck in the ditch and killed. The driver of the pickup was injured and taken to a local hospital in a personal vehicle.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and West Union Fire and EMS assisted in the emergency response.

