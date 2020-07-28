Advertisement

More clouds with an isolated shower chance for the middle of the week

By Joe Winters
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our most active weather day looks to be Wednesday. A weak frontal system pushes across the state. This provides enough lift for a few showers to develop, especially across our northeast zone. Depending on how far south the front moves we could see some development in far southern Iowa Wednesday night. Overall a very quiet and comfortable air mass moves into the region later this week through the weekend.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

