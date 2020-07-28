Advertisement

Lots of high pressure ahead

High pressure will keep our storm track mainly to the southwest.
High pressure will keep our storm track mainly to the southwest.(KCRG)
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our weather pattern across eastern Iowa continues to look pretty dry. There are multiple ridges of high pressure sitting to our north which will continue to feed dry air into the area and tend to keep the storm track down to our southwest and away from us.

With the tropical weather becoming more active, we’ll likely see more high pressure days going through next week, too. Highs look to generally stay in the lower 80s with lows at night into the upper 50s on most days.

Rain chances look very low during this time.

