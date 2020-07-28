Johnson County Board of Health weighs recommending an ordinance requiring face coverings

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Johnson County Board of Health discussed potentially making it mandatory for people to wear face coverings inside the county Tuesday evening.

While Iowa City has a mandate already, this would apply for the entire county. The state attorney general says such ordinances are not enforceable, but that is not stopping some municipalities from adding them.

The Johnson County Board of Supervisors wants to take action, and that action began on July 23. They adopted a resolution requiring everyone in the county to wear a face covering to slow or stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. There was just one issue last week: the resolution they passed, was not enforceable. An ordinance, however, according to Johnson County Attorney Janet Lyness, would carry more weight and could be enforceable.

So the board members formulated a plan:

“Pass the resolution encouraging people but then taking it the next step and working with the board of health and have them do the ordinance,” Johnson County Supervisor Pat Heiden explained at a supervisors’ meeting on July 23. “We pass the ordinance and then it has some teeth to it.”

That action gained the full support of the county public health department, including from Johnson County Public Health Director Dave Koch.

“What we’re finding is that citizens are just not really putting as much emphasis on wearing a face covering as what we need to be,” Koch said. “And really we’re all after the same thing: we all want to get back to life before March.”

Koch and the county Board of Supervisors are not alone. The Iowa Medical Society, among others, recently wrote to Gov. Kim Reynolds encouraging she implement a statewide mask mandate. The governor has made it clear: the state overrules local governments, and they do not have the power to put in place their own mask mandates.

“I think Iowa City officials feel they have this power, but they also know that there’s probably room for reasonable people to disagree,” Todd Pettys, a law professor at the University of Iowa, said. “There is room for reasonable people to disagree. The attorney general of Iowa has disagreed.”

Pettys said while law enforcement may have the power to ticket someone for not wearing a mask, don’t expect a final ruling on whether it is actually enforceable any time soon.

“We’re not going to have the Iowa Supreme Court weighing in and giving us a final answer on this during the pandemic, so long as a vaccine comes along within that window of time that most people seem to be predicting it will come,” Pettys said.

Pettys also added not all laws are about punishment, but safety, which is something that the public health department is trying to push.

“We’re not anticipating this being permanent like car seats or seat belts, but certainly to get through this pandemic, this is absolutely one of those things that each one of us can do,” Koch said.

The ultimate decision on whether it is legal to enforce a mask mandate will not be up for legal debate until someone actually gets a ticket for not wearing one.

