Isolated showers possible north later today, most stay dry

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on another pretty nice day across the area. There remains a very low chance of a brief shower over northeast Iowa later today as a weak front settles in, but that’s about it. Highs will at least be into the mid-80s with a few upper 80s as well. Looking ahead to tomorrow, plan on more of the same from a temperature standpoint with highs into the mid-80s along with a mix of sun and clouds. A ridge of high pressure will keep the storm track well to our south the rest of the week and right into the upcoming weekend. Another high pressure system will move in right behind that one, keeping us dry through most of next week as well.

