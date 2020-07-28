Advertisement

Isolated showers possible north later today, most stay dry

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on another pretty nice day across the area. There remains a very low chance of a brief shower over northeast Iowa later today as a weak front settles in, but that’s about it. Highs will at least be into the mid-80s with a few upper 80s as well. Looking ahead to tomorrow, plan on more of the same from a temperature standpoint with highs into the mid-80s along with a mix of sun and clouds. A ridge of high pressure will keep the storm track well to our south the rest of the week and right into the upcoming weekend. Another high pressure system will move in right behind that one, keeping us dry through most of next week as well.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Plan on another nice one with highs into the mid-80s.

Forecast

Great weather to end the month of July

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Joe Winters
Great weather to end the month of July.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 14 hours ago

Forecast

Some early rain south, then clearing and less humid

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on a few showers around our south zone this morning.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 23 hours ago
Plan on a few showers over our south zone this morning.

Forecast

Rain and storms push through tonight

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 4:49 PM CDT
|
By Kalie Pluchel
The heat and humidity continue across portions of eastern Iowa this afternoon. Scattered rain and storms will be story throughout the evening hours, becoming more widespread as the night goes on. That will help cool down temperatures and lower those heat index values.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 4:46 PM CDT
Scattered showers and storms push through tonight.

Forecast

Hot and humid, followed by storms later on Sunday

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 6:35 AM CDT
|
By Corey Thompson
Another day of high heat and humidity, but relief is on the way in the form of a cold front.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 6:23 AM CDT
Another hot and humid one before more widespread showers and storms start to develop later this afternoon.

Forecast

Hot, humid, & stormy end to the weekend

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:05 PM CDT
|
By Kalie Pluchel
Hot and humid conditions continue this evening. Heat index values could still be over 100 degrees through the early evening. A few isolated showers and storms are possible through the evening, but that chance decreases after 10 p.m.