Iowa warns of random seed packages in mail

Courtesy Minn. Dept. of Ag
Courtesy Minn. Dept. of Ag(Dakota News Now)
By Adam Carros
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Homeland Security is warning people not to eat or plant packets of seeds arriving in mailboxes in Iowa and other states.

The people getting the seed packets have not ordered them. The packets appear to be from China, according to reports in other states. Agriculture officials aren’t sure what types of seeds are in the packets but worry it is an invasive species that could threaten native plants.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture warned not to throw away the package or open it but to call them at 515-281-5321.

“The Iowa Department of Agriculture is working closely with the USDA to trace, collect and properly destroy these unknown seeds to protect our agriculture community from plant and seed-borne diseases,” said Secretary Naig.

The USDA said this may be a “brushing scam,” where people receive unsolicited items from a seller who then posts false customer reviews to boost online sales.

If you receive unsolicited, unlabeled seed from an unknown origin, retain the original packaging and report it to the...

Posted by Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship on Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Agriculture officials in multiple states, including Iowa, issued warnings Monday about unsolicited shipments of foreign seeds and advised people not to plant them.

Posted by Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management on Tuesday, July 28, 2020

