Iowa State Auditor part of ‘Watchdog’ project to hold states responsible for Coronavirus responses

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With concerns that states are tracking COVID-19 differently, Iowa’s auditor is joining a bipartisan effort to get every state on the same page. Rob Sand will join a group of 14 to audit state COVID-19 data.

Sand said it’s about holding states accountable for their coronavirus response. To do that, they need to make sure each state is tracking and reporting data the same way.

A lot of this will have to do with looking into the testing process for each state and what gets reported publicly.

The group will also monitor treatments like hospitalizations and ICU bed use. The goal is for every state to report data in the same way. That will let experts clearly see what responses are working and what's not.

“We’re going to be able to compare notes and hopefully really learn something looking at different state responses about what we maybe need to be doing for the second half of this pandemic or for future pandemics,” said Sand.

Sand says this will also hold leaders accountable if they’re response is lacking. The states plan to start working on the project in the fall.

The other states involved are Delaware, Pennsylvania, Florida, Mississippi, Ohio, Colorado, Louisiana, Michigan, and Tennessee. Three states chose not to be named. The District of Columbia and Puerto Rico are part of it as well.

