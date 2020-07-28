Advertisement

Iowa Department of Human Services reconsiders changes to foster care guidelines

Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - The Iowa Department of Human Services has put a pause on moving forward with a list of new regulations for foster care families.

Families were initially supposed to sign off on the new rules by September 1 to maintain their licenses.

The new rules are part of Iowa’s response to the Family First Prevention Services Act, a federal law passed in 2018. It aims to strengthen child welfare in Iowa, addressing funding and prevention services.

Natalie Van Walbeek has four kids, ages one through five, including her son Zane who she adopted after fostering. She had planned to foster another child starting this August, but said the new assurances may affect her ability to do so.

”We are more than happy to take a child in next month, but we cannot with a clear conscience sign off on all of those requirements that they are asking us to sign,“ Walbeek said.

One of the licensing rules, included mandating that all children in the home be vaccinated.

Van Walbeek said while she’s not against vaccinating, she is against not having a right to “your own autonomy or using some discretion with new vaccines.”

By Monday afternoon, a list of 71 currently licensed families had announced they did not feel comfortable signing the new regulations. In response to the concerns, the Iowa Department of Human Services says it now plans to reassess the guidelines.

See the full story on WOI’s website.

