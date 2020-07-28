Hy-Vee will offer drive-up flu shots this fall

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A major Iowa-based grocery retailer will be offering an alternative way to receive the vaccination against influenza during the upcoming fall season, according to an announcement on Tuesday.

Hy-Vee, Inc., said that the flu shot would be available in a drive-up option for customers at many of its pharmacy locations. The company will also offer more traditional in-store administering of the vaccine, but customers will be required to wear facial coverings for either method.

The drive-up option will be offered between August 17 and October 31 on Mondays from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Thursdays from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The company said that persons experiencing symptoms or exposure to somebody who has tested positive for COVID-19 should wait to receive their vaccine until the potential for exposing others is minimized.

Prescriptions are not required for a flu shot unless it is for a person 6 years or younger. Appointments are not required at Hy-Vee.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.