Hy-Vee handing out 3 million face masks

Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Hy-vee has kicked off its campaign to hand out three million free face masks to customers. The new initiative is called “Mask It Up to Shut COVID Down. It’s Your Choice.”

Employees will be stationed at front doors handing out masks to those not wearing one.

Hy-vee said for now it is only recommending the wearing of face masks in stores, not requiring them.

“It’s hard to put a retailer in a situation where you might have a confrontation or you may have someone who has a medical exemption and you continually have to ask them questions and pepper them with questions and it’s not necessarily our responsibility, or at least we don’t think that is the case,“ said Tina Potthoff, vice president of communications at Hy-Vee.

Hy-Vee employees have been wearing masks since shortly after the pandemic started.

See the full story on KCCI’s website.

