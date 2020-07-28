Advertisement

Head-on car accident in Grundy County injures 4, including 2 children

Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State patrol is investigating a head-on car accident that injured four people, including two children.

The accident occurred on T55 South of 230th Street in Grundy County at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officials said Becky Ann Matthews, 34, of Lincoln, Iowa, was driving her Nissan Rogue southbound on T55 when she hit a Ford Fusion heading northbound head-on.

The Ford Fusion was being driven by Madison Elizabeth Robinson, 20, of Tama.

Officials said Matthews admitted to being tired after working a 12-hour shift. They also said Becky and her 8-year-old son Isaiah had to be extricated from the vehicle.

All four people: Madison Elizabeth Robinson, Becky Ann Matthews and her two children Isaiah and 2-year-old Raegan, were taken to Grundy County Hospital with unspecified injuries.

