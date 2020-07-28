Advertisement

Goodell sends letter to NFL fans explaining plans for season

In this Jan. 29, 2020, file photo, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell smiles before answering a question during a news conference for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game in Miami. Goodell has sent a letter to fans outlining the league's plans to play during the coronavirus pandemic. As veterans begin reporting to training camps this week, Goodell noted Monday, July 27, 2020, how COVID-19 has “turned the world upside down.”
In this Jan. 29, 2020, file photo, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell smiles before answering a question during a news conference for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game in Miami. Goodell has sent a letter to fans outlining the league's plans to play during the coronavirus pandemic. As veterans begin reporting to training camps this week, Goodell noted Monday, July 27, 2020, how COVID-19 has “turned the world upside down.”(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has sent a letter to fans outlining the league's plans to play during the coronavirus pandemic.

As veterans begin reporting to training camps this week, Goodell noted Monday how COVID-19 has “turned the world upside down.”

“COVID-19 will continue to present a major challenge to nearly every area of American life. Football is no exception,” Goodell wrote.

“Every step of the way, our focus has been on the safety of players, coaches, personnel, fans and our communities. Our planning has followed the lead of medical experts and public health officials, including the CDC, the White House Task Force, governors and state health officials. As we have developed our 2020 playbook for the return of football, safety continues to be our first priority; that commitment will remain paramount as players return to the field.”

The league and the players' union reached agreement on a plan last Friday, after all preseason games were canceled. Team facilities were shut down by Goodell in late March and only began reopening on a cautious basis this summer.

“The NFL in 2020 will not look like other years,” Goodell added. “Players and coaches will be tested for the virus regularly, including every day for a while. Preseason games have been canceled. Everyone in the team environment must follow rigorous health and safety protocols to keep themselves and each other safe. When there is a positive test, strict regulations will be enforced to isolate and care for that individual and to contain the virus before it spreads.

“Even the sideline will look different. And, state and local health guidelines will help determine whether fans will attend the games. These adjustments are necessary to reduce the risk for everyone involved.”

Goodell stressed the need for adaptability on all levels, citing how a virtual draft was held in April. All 32 teams held remote offseason training sessions, too.

The NFL has opted not to create a bubble environment, something the NHL, NBA, WNBA and MLS have done. With Major League Baseball experiencing difficulties on its first weekend of play with a plan similar to the NFL's, there is added anxiety about what Goodell's league has planned.

“This week training camps across the country are starting and before we know it, the NFL season will be here,” he wrote. “This is always the most optimistic time of year for our fans, and for all 32 teams. In a year that has been extraordinarily difficult for our country and the world, we hope the energy of this moment will provide some much-needed optimism.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis lies in state at Capitol

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By BILL BARROW and ANDREW TAYLOR Associated Press
Lawmakers and the public are honoring Rep. John Lewis as his body lies in state at the U.S. Capitol starting Monday.

National

N Korea’s Kim boasts of his nukes amid stalled talks with US

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By HYUNG-JIN KIM
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un said his country’s hard-won nuclear weapons were a solid security guarantee and a “reliable, effective” deterrent that could prevent a second Korean War.

National Politics

White House, Democrats at odds on virus aid but talking

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO and ANDREW TAYLOR
Suggesting a narrower pandemic relief package may be all that’s possible, the White House still pushed ahead with Monday’s planned rollout of the Senate Republicans’ $1 trillion effort as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi assailed the GOP “disarray” as time-wasting during the crisis.

National

US Attorney: Feds will stay in Portland until attacks end

Updated: 2 hours ago
A night that started with a reported shooting and a bag containing loaded rifle magazines and Molotov cocktails amid a peaceful protest morphed into an intense early morning confrontation between demonstrators and law enforcement in Oregon’s largest city.

Latest News

Coronavirus

The Senate GOP has unveiled a new $1 trillion coronavirus aid package

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The Senate GOP has unveiled a new $1 trillion coronavirus aid package as President Trump touts "operation warp speed," the race to find a vaccine is living up to its nam

I9 Investigations

Fact Check: Greenfield ad throws punches at Sen. Ernst’s campaign financing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ethan Stein
This time we’re putting Theresa Greenfield’s newest attack ad through our TV9 Fact Checker. This ad is directly from her campaign.

Iowa

State auditor releases survey on the effects on the privatization of Medicaid

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ethan Stein
The report says a small majority of health care providers, 51.5%, surveyed said privatization had a negative effect on the quality of care patients received. 54% of respondents said privatization had a negative effect on access to care as well.

Iowa

Casinos, sports books, see big boom in bets now that professional sports start to resume

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Aaron Scheinblum
Under a full schedule, people in Iowa bet millions of dollars each month on sports- but that has taken a major hit in recent months.

Coronavirus

Experimental COVID-19 vaccine is put to its biggest test

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD, MICHAEL HILL and JOCELYN NOVECK
The biggest test yet of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine got underway Monday with the first of some 30,000 Americans rolling up their sleeves to receive shots created by the U.S. government as part of the all-out global race to stop the outbreak.

Local

One killed in Fayette County crash involving car, motorcycle

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
One person was killed and another injured in a two-vehicle accident in northeast Iowa on Friday.