Former Hawkeye basketball star, Joel Novak, dies at 80

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Hawkeye Joel Novak died on Sunday at the age of 80.

Novak, a two-time University of Iowa men’s basketball letterman, was a starter in the early 1960’s, and won Iowa’s Big Ten Medal of Honor in 1962.

A service for Novak will be live-streamed at 11 a.m. on YouTube.

Novak was originally from Rock Island, Illinois. He received his BA from the University of Iowa in 1962, and his Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Iowa’s Law School in 1965. He lived and practiced law in Des Moines.

Novak also served as a 5th Judicial District Court Trial Judge from August 1979 until his retirement in September 2011. After that, Novak served as a senior judge and was the first Judge in Residence at the Drake Law School Legal Clinic until September 2017.

