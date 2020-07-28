Firefighters respond to fire at Coralville hotel

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters received a report of flames coming from the roof of the Days Inn & Suites, located at 704 1st Avenue in Coralville, at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control quickly. No one was injured.

The hotel is currently closed as firefighters continue to assess the damage and look for hot spots.

The Coralville Police Department warned residents to avoid 1st Avenue as firefighters continue to work.

In a Facebook post Coralville police wrote, “Avoid 1st Avenue this morning if you can. If not expect significant delays due to a fire. Please stay clear of the area and allow crews space to work.”

Firefighters are at the scene of a fire at the Days Inn & Suites by Wyndham Coralville / Iowa City. (KCRG)

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.