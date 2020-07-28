Advertisement

Deal will save Iowa City house, expand writing program space

The Sanxay-Gilmore House on E. Market St. in Iowa City is at risk of potential demolition- but the city and nearby groups want to see it relocated. (Aaron Scheinblum, KCRG)
The Sanxay-Gilmore House on E. Market St. in Iowa City is at risk of potential demolition- but the city and nearby groups want to see it relocated. (Aaron Scheinblum, KCRG)(KCRG)
By the Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa City and the University of Iowa have worked out a deal that will preserve a 177-year-old house and provide space for the university’s Nonfiction Writing Program.

The Gazette reports that new location would be part of a “writing neighborhood” near two other historic buildings that house the Iowa Writers’ Workshop and Iowa’s International Writing Program.

The city is offering the $1 million piece of property, which is currently a parking lot, at no cost to the university. But a city assessment put the cost of moving and renovating the Sanxay-Gilmore House at over $1.23 million. University officials say the school plans to cover those costs with a “substantial gift.”

Officials declined to give details on the donation.

