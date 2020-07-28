Advertisement

Cyclones add Ball State to replace canceled game against Iowa

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell protests a penalty against his team during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Ames, Iowa.
By the Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State has added Ball State to its 2020 home football schedule to replace the canceled Cy-Hawk Series game at Iowa.

The Cyclones and Cardinals will play Sept. 12. Ball State was available because its game at Michigan was canceled as part of the Big Ten’s decision to play conference games only.

Iowa State beat Ball State 38-0 in 1998 in the teams’ only meeting.

The Cyclones will play their first four games at home and eight of their 12 at Jack Trice Stadium.

