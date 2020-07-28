Advertisement

Clarke University’s Athletics Department implements safety measures as student athletes prepare to return to practice

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics pushed back the start date for fall sports, but has not canceled them as other conferences have.

For that reason, Clarke University’s Athletics Department is making sure they are ready for when student-athletes come back in less than two weeks.

Athletes will be using an athletic training system software, which they can access from their phones and laptops. That will screen their health every morning through a series of questions and temperature checks. Also, every athlete will be personally screened by an athletic trainer before practice with temperature checks and questions regarding symptoms.

Athletic trainers will split shifts to monitor the number of athletes in the athletic training and weight rooms and athletes will be expected to wear masks until they reach the field.

Curt Long, the university’s Athletics Director, said, when it comes to safety, staff and students are all on the same page.

”Everyone knows the seriousness of this and how important it is to keep our athletes healthy,” Long said. “We know that a positive test might set a schedule differently, it may affect our opponents, so it is very serious and we are taking it that way on a daily basis.”

Per NAIA rules, an athlete must test negative for COVID-19 seven days prior to a competition. Long said trainers will ensure that process runs smoothly for athletes and coaches.

