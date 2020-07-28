Advertisement

Casinos, sports books, see big boom in bets now that professional sports start to resume

By Aaron Scheinblum
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVERSIDE, Iowa (KCRG) - For many sports fans, things are starting to look a little more normal than they have been in months past.

With the return of Major League Baseball starting last week, the National Basketball Association set to resume Thursday, and the National Hockey League returning next week, fans will fill the time with sports they have been looking forward to.

While Iowa does not have any major league teams, it does have legalized sports betting. Under a full schedule, people in Iowa bet millions of dollars each month on sports. But that has taken a major hit in recent months. Now with sports set to start again, sportsbooks are preparing for a boom in business, compared to when the pandemic began in the United States.

The Elite Sportsbook in Riverside Casino has been among those betting destinations waiting for a big surge in action. Among those waiting, Riverside General Manager Dan Franz.

“March happened just all of a sudden,” Franz said. “And no one was really expecting it to the extent that that’s what happened and that’s what went on.”

Naturally, without sports, people had very little to bet on. Members at the sportsbook were e-mailed promotions that ranged from Bulgarian soccer leagues to Russian table tennis.

“For the months, the last half of March and then in to April, things were pretty bleak,” Franz said.

The numbers from the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission back up Franz’s claim.

In February, before the pandemic, the sportsbook in Riverside saw more than $4 million in action on sports. In April, it was about $48,000, representing about 1% of what was being bet two months prior.

“You can only bet so much on European soccer and Korean baseball and things like that before, the betting public isn’t certainly going to come down here and do that,” Franz said.

Now baseball numbers are back on the board with the MLB, and the NBA is set to resume at the end of the week. And staff like Franz do not need to see people come to the register to know bets will be in high demand.

“The majority of our bets continue to be online and will be online going forward,” Franz said. “That’s just the world we live in with online betting.”

Meaning those wagers the casinos have been waiting for, are coming in now.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

I9 Investigations

Fact Check: Greenfield ad throws punches at Sen. Ernst’s campaign financing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ethan Stein
This time we’re putting Theresa Greenfield’s newest attack ad through our TV9 Fact Checker. This ad is directly from her campaign.

Iowa

State auditor releases survey on the effects on the privatization of Medicaid

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ethan Stein
The report says a small majority of health care providers, 51.5%, surveyed said privatization had a negative effect on the quality of care patients received. 54% of respondents said privatization had a negative effect on access to care as well.

Local

One killed in Fayette County crash involving car, motorcycle

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
One person was killed and another injured in a two-vehicle accident in northeast Iowa on Friday.

News

Fact Check: Greenfield ad goes after Ernst campaign contributions

Updated: 1 hours ago
Theresa Greenfield's campaign takes punches at Sen. Joni Ernst's record of accepting contributions. The I9 Fact Check team takes a look at the claims.

Latest News

News

Our Town: Grinnell home to various public art pieces

Updated: 2 hours ago
One of the things you'll notice around Grinnell is a plethora of art pieces.

News

State auditor's survey of healthcare providers showed lower quality of care on Medicaid transition

Updated: 2 hours ago
Iowa Auditor Rob Sand released the results of a report on the transition to privatized Medicaid in the state.

News

Return of sports a welcome sight for Iowa's fledgling sports gambling business

Updated: 2 hours ago
After months without many popular sports where gambling took a major hit, owners of sportsbooks are glad for play to resume.

News

Our Town: How local businesses support each other in Grinnell

Updated: 2 hours ago
KCRG-TV9's Jay Greene interviews Rachel Kinnick, the director of the local chamber of commerce, about the tight-knit business community in Grinnell.

News

Analyzing the possibilities that could have led to Cedar Rapids building issues

Updated: 2 hours ago
An engineer discusses what causes the partial collapse of buildings as they age.

Sports

Midwest Conference cancels fall sports, Missouri Valley delays some

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Scott Saville
Two college sports conferences made major announcements impacting fall sports for certain schools in eastern Iowa due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.