Boating accident on Lake Delhi leaves a man unconscious

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating a boating accident on Lake Delhi that left a man unconscious.

Officials said on the evening of July 26, Gavin Cooper, of Monticello, was operating a water craft (PWC) when he hit a wave that caused his face to hit the handlebars, which knocked him off the craft.

Cooper landed face down in the water unconscious. Witnesses nearby pulled him from the water.

Cooper was taken to Manchester hospital.

The Iowa DNR is still investigating the incident.

