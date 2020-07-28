Advertisement

Boating accident on Lake Delhi leaves a man unconscious

(KCRG)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating a boating accident on Lake Delhi that left a man unconscious.

Officials said on the evening of July 26, Gavin Cooper, of Monticello, was operating a water craft (PWC) when he hit a wave that caused his face to hit the handlebars, which knocked him off the craft.

Cooper landed face down in the water unconscious. Witnesses nearby pulled him from the water.

Cooper was taken to Manchester hospital.

The Iowa DNR is still investigating the incident.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Former Iowa Hawkeye basketball player Joel Novak died Sunday at the age of 80

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Former Iowa Hawkeye basketball player Joel Novak died Sunday at the age of 80.

News

Firefighters investigating fire at Coralville Hotel

Updated: 1 hour ago
Investigators in eastern Iowa are trying to figure out what caused a fire this morning at a Coralville Hotel. It happened at the Days Inn on the 700 block of 1st Avenue.

Iowa

Head-on car accident in Grundy County injures 4, including 2 children

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Iowa State patrol is investigating a head-on car accident that injured four people, including two children.

Iowa

Iowa warns of random seed packages in mail

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Adam Carros
People are getting seed packets in the mail without ordering them, causing fears it could be an invasive species.

Latest News

Iowa

University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics’ earns 2 spots in top 10 of the country’s best programs

Updated: 1 hours ago
A U.S. News & World Report ranked two of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics’ specialty programs among the country’s top 10 best programs of their kind.

Iowa

University of Iowa men’s basketball team pauses workouts after two test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
The University of Iowa’s men’s basketball team paused workouts on Tuesday for 14 days in response to two of its players testing positive for COVID-19.

Iowa

253 COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths reported in Iowa Tuesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 253 more COVID-19 cases and nine more death in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

Iowa

Former Hawkeye basketball star, Joel Novak, dies at 80

Updated: 3 hours ago
Former Hawkeye Joel Novak died on Sunday at the age of 80.

Iowa

Hy-Vee handing out 3 million face masks

Updated: 4 hours ago
Hy-vee has kicked off its campaign to hand out three million free face masks to customers. The new initiative is called “Mask It Up to Shut COVID Down. It’s Your Choice.”

News

Trump administration asks FCC to regulate tech companies

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Trump Administration has formally asked the Federal Communications Commission to develop regulations for tech platforms.