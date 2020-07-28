Advertisement

Bechen’s walk-off single punches North Linn’s ticket to the semifinal

Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The North Linn Lynx trailed Durant 1-0 all the way until the seventh inning. With two outs, Austin Hilmer tied the game with a RBI-single which then brought up Parker Bechen who followed with the game-winning run.

North Linn advances to the 2A semifinal round and will play on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

