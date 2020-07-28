Advertisement

253 COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths reported in Iowa Tuesday

A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Waukee, Iowa.
A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Waukee, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 253 more COVID-19 cases and nine more death in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on July 28, the state’s data is showing a total of 42,738 COVID-19 cases and 838 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 3,048 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 458,788 since the pandemic began.

There are a total of 253 patients hospitalized, with 30 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. 75 of those patients are in the ICU and 31 are on ventilators.

