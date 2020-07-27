Advertisement

Target to close on Thanksgiving, ending Black Friday kickoff

FILE - A Target employee returns shopping carts from the parking lot, in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Target Corp. says it&amp;rsquo;s permanently increasing starting hourly wages for its workers to $15 beginning July 5, several months ahead of schedule.
FILE - A Target employee returns shopping carts from the parking lot, in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Target Corp. says it&amp;rsquo;s permanently increasing starting hourly wages for its workers to $15 beginning July 5, several months ahead of schedule.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 9:22 AM CDT
NEW YORK (AP) - Target is joining Walmart in closing its stores on Thanksgiving Day, ending a decade-long tradition of jump-starting Black Friday sales.

The move, announced Monday, comes as stores are rethinking the Black Friday in-store door busters as they try to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which has seen a resurgence in a slew of states.

Target opened for the first time on Thanksgiving in 2011, joining other stores in jump-starting Black Friday sales and creating a new tradition of shoppers heading out to the stores after their turkey feast.

