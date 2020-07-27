Advertisement

Some early rain south, then clearing and less humid

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We still have some showers ongoing over our south zone this morning which continue to move slowly southeast and away from us. Plan on gradually clearing sky with highs back into the lower to middle 80s. Dew points will very slowly drop through the day as well. Aside from an isolated pop-up shower later tomorrow afternoon and evening over our northeast zone, the rest of the week continues to look dry and quiet as high pressure is pretty much in full control. Highs will be in the 80-85 range for the most part. A late-week system should pass to our south, leaving us dry and quiet into the upcoming weekend.

