Reynolds appoints judge for district court position

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds arrives to update the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in Urbandale, Iowa.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds arrives to update the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in Urbandale, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Gov. Kim Reynolds has appointed a new district court judge for parts of central Iowa, according to her office.

John Flynn was appointed to Judicial Election District 2B by Reynolds on Monday. He is currently a lawyer with Jordan & Mahoney Law Firm, P.C., in Boone. The position will be vacated once current Judge James McGlynn retires.

Flynn, of Boone, is a graduate of the University of Iowa and Drake University Law School.

District 2B covers Boone, Calhoun, Carroll, Greene, Hamilton, Hardin,Humboldt, Marshall, Pocahontas, Sac, Story, Webster, and Wright counties.

