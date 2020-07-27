Reynolds appoints judge for district court position

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Gov. Kim Reynolds has appointed a new district court judge for parts of central Iowa, according to her office.

John Flynn was appointed to Judicial Election District 2B by Reynolds on Monday. He is currently a lawyer with Jordan & Mahoney Law Firm, P.C., in Boone. The position will be vacated once current Judge James McGlynn retires.

Flynn, of Boone, is a graduate of the University of Iowa and Drake University Law School.

District 2B covers Boone, Calhoun, Carroll, Greene, Hamilton, Hardin,Humboldt, Marshall, Pocahontas, Sac, Story, Webster, and Wright counties.

