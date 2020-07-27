Advertisement

Polk County supervisors call on Gov. Reynolds to grant power to mandate masks

Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Some Polk County supervisors are calling on Governor Reynolds to give them the power to put masks mandates in place.

Last week, the governor launched the campaign “Step Up, Mask Up.” It encourages Iowans to wear masks in public, but doesn’t give local governments the ability to issue mandates.

One supervisor argues the plan is too broad and each community should decide what best suits their needs.

“I know that all 99 counties are not the same,” Polk County Supervisor Angela Connolly said. “And the numbers are different in every county. But here in Polk County, I see it every day and our numbers are on the rise.”

Governor Reynolds has said local governments do not have the power to mandate mask-wearing.

“I believe in Iowans and I know that we can continue to step up and take personal responsibility,” Reynolds said. “Not because it’s mandated but because it’s the right thing to do.”

At least 31 states in the US have mask mandates put into place, including Minnesota and Illinois. 

See the full story on KCCI’s website.

Copyright 2020 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Target to close on Thanksgiving, ending Black Friday kickoff

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Target is joining Walmart in closing its stores on Thanksgiving Day, ending a decade-long tradition of jump-starting Black Friday sales.

Iowa

Woman dies in apartment fire in downtown Fort Dodge

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A woman has died in an apartment fire in downtown Fort Dodge.

Iowa

Local researchers say COVID-19 antibodies may be less effective over time

Updated: 1 hour ago
Local researchers say those who have recovered from COVID-19 develop antibodies that could be used to help other patients battling coronavirus, but they may only last for a certain period of time.

Iowa

Cedar Rapids airport approves face mask requirement and health screening program

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Eastern Iowa Airport commission unanimously approved the resolution on its new Travel Well health screening program.

Latest News

Iowa

110-ton ‘Man on a Bench’ moves to new home in Iowa City

Updated: 1 hours ago
The owner of a 20-foot-tall, 110-ton limestone statue succeeded in a slow process last week of moving the sculpture across a street in Iowa City.

News

Local researchers say COVID-19 antibodies may be less effective over time

Updated: 2 hours ago
Local researchers say those who have recovered from COVID-19 develop antibodies that could be used to help other patients battling coronavirus.

News

The Americans with Disabilities Act became law 30 years ago

Updated: 2 hours ago
The American Disabilities Act became federal law 30 years ago. An Iowa Senator played an important role in making it possible.

News

Eastern Iowa Airport to decide whether it will require face masks in public areas

Updated: 2 hours ago
People waiting for a plane or getting off a plane at the Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids may soon have to wear a mask.

News

Polk County supervisors call on Gov. Reynolds to give them the power to mandate masks

Updated: 2 hours ago
Some Polk County supervisors are calling on Governor Reynolds to give them the power to put masks mandates in place.

News

Linn County board of supervisors to discuss mask proclamation Monday

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Linn County Board of Supervisors is set to discuss a proclamation requiring or encouraging face masks in the county.