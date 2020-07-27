Polk County supervisors call on Gov. Reynolds to grant power to mandate masks

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Some Polk County supervisors are calling on Governor Reynolds to give them the power to put masks mandates in place.

Last week, the governor launched the campaign “Step Up, Mask Up.” It encourages Iowans to wear masks in public, but doesn’t give local governments the ability to issue mandates.

One supervisor argues the plan is too broad and each community should decide what best suits their needs.

“I know that all 99 counties are not the same,” Polk County Supervisor Angela Connolly said. “And the numbers are different in every county. But here in Polk County, I see it every day and our numbers are on the rise.”

Governor Reynolds has said local governments do not have the power to mandate mask-wearing.

“I believe in Iowans and I know that we can continue to step up and take personal responsibility,” Reynolds said. “Not because it’s mandated but because it’s the right thing to do.”

At least 31 states in the US have mask mandates put into place, including Minnesota and Illinois.

See the full story on KCCI’s website.

Copyright 2020 KCCI. All rights reserved.