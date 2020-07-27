One additional case of COVID-19 in the Iowa Athletics program, officials say

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Another person in the University of Iowa athletics program has tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to department officials.

The Iowa Athletics Department said that one person received a positive test result during the week of July 20 through July 26 out of 20 total tests. The positivity rate during the past week was consistent with the overall positivity rate since the department began testing when activities resumed in late May. Overall, 27 among the coaches, staff, and athletes have tested positive out of 533 total tests.

The person who tested positive will be required to follow an isolation protocol, according to officials. The department’s staff will also conduct contact tracing to determine if there was an exposure risk to others.

