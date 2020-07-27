Neuro rehabilitation center in Coralville handing out free helmets

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A physical therapy center in Coralville that treats brain injuries is looking to help people prevent them as well. On With Life is giving away free bike helmets. A person pushing for people to wear helmets is one of their clients, Tyler Hedgepeth.

Hedgepeth never thought that he needed to wear a helmet when he was out on his motorcycle, but his life changed forever about a year ago when he got into a bad motorcycle accident.

“I didn’t wear a helmet on my Harley because I thought it was kind of stupid,” he said. That helmet could have prevented some of his brain injuries from the accident.

Hedgepeth travels from Davenport twice per week to rehab at On With Life. He’s had to learn how to walk and talk again. A lot of his rehab focuses on how to use his left arm again. “It’s been good,” he said about the rehab. “They work me hard.”

He hopes people take advantage of the free helmet giveaway on Wednesday. Workers at On With Life said it’s important to wear a helmet, even if it’s not enforced.

“Iowa’s actually one of the three states that does not have a helmet law, which contributes to a lot of traumatic brain injuries,” said Kaitlin Thompson, Occupational Therapist at On With Life. “Which some is something that we are obviously very passionate about the prevention and treatment of.”

Hedgepeth will continue rehabbing, hoping to one day make a full recovery. He hopes sharing his story will influence others to wear a helmet. “It’s very important,” he said. “It could save your life.”

The free helmet giveaway will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on July 29 in the On With Life parking lot. People can stop by and grab a helmet. They have more than 100 helmets to give out for people of all ages. Their address is 2854 Coral Ct Suite 1.

